Barclays PLC Sells 28,081 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

NYSE TYL opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $492.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.