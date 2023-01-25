Barclays PLC Sells 36,532 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,532 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Whirlpool worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

Whirlpool Profile

Shares of WHR opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $214.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

