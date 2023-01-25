Barclays PLC Sells 55,571 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after acquiring an additional 391,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,962,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,405,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

