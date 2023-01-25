Barclays Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $72.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of CPRI opened at $64.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

