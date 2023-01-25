Barrington Research Comments on Concentrix Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concentrix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

CNXC opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

