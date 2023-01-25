BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

BayFirst Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 million and a PE ratio of 76.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

About BayFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

See Also

