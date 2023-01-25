Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1,681.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 105.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,159,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $837,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,098 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.60.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $454.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

