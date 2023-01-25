Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

