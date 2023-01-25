Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
BLPH stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.