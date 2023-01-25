Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

BLPH stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

