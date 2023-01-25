Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 5,396 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $107,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $207,685.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98.

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,084.40.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.80.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $694.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in agilon health by 236.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

