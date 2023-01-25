BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $208.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,417,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,110 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $143.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.