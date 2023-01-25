Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,297,285 shares of company stock valued at $172,508,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.03.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

