Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,297,285 shares of company stock valued at $172,508,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
