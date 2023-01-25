Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $113.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $80.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

