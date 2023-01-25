Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.