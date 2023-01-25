bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $6.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $6.53 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $541.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 173.58% and a negative net margin of 8,828.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

