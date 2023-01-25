Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $47.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.