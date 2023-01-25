Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.