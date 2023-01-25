Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 7,000 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,403,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,981,877.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $15,932.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $40,488.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $11,866.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $18,004.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $15,224.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $29,442.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

