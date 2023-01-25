Bret Steven Taylor Sells 466 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, December 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

