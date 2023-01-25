Brett Adcock Sells 38,773 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 38,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $110,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $474,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $352,500.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $396,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 4.9 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

