Brian Millham Sells 271 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.