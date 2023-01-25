Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MNRL opened at $32.50 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brigham Minerals

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $223,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brigham Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 615.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 654.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 294,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

