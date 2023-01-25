Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $34.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 42.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

