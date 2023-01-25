Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 220 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PTC opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.49.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

