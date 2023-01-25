Brokerages Set AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Target Price at $2,944.29

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($33.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($38.54) to GBX 3,225 ($39.93) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.71) to GBX 3,100 ($38.38) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

AVEVA Group stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

