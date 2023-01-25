Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) PT at $99.33

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.