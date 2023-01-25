Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT at $208.69

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $189.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after buying an additional 321,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

