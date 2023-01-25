Brokerages Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price at $74.00

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $71.19 on Friday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bruker by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.