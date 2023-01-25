Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target at $22.79

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CarGurus by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarGurus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

