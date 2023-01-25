Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $15.56

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $405,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 32.2% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $11.63 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.16.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.