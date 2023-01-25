Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $51.14

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,400 shares of company stock worth $7,804,384 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

