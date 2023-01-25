Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Target Price at $6.67

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

