Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $27.45

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.36 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

