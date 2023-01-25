Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Price Target at $89.04

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.