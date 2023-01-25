Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $80.75

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Match Group by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 228,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 181,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Match Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. Match Group has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $121.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

