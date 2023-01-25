Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $46.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $162,880,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $148,742,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
