Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $162,880,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $148,742,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

