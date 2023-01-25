Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Target Price at C$228.50

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$228.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pernod Ricard from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDF opened at C$208.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$197.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$188.58. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of C$164.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$227.35.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.