Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $28.65

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

