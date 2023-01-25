Brokers Issue Forecasts for Banner Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Banner Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Banner

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. Banner has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

