Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

