Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.
BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Activity at Bruker
In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker
Bruker Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $74.94.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bruker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.
About Bruker
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bruker (BRKR)
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.