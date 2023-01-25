Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.