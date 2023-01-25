Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Cactus Stock Down 1.4 %

WHD stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cactus by 866.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cactus by 492.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,047,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,199,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

