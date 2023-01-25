Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Caesars Entertainment worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 803,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

