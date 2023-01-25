Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAMT opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.86. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 5,555.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 8.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.