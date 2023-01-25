Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.84.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

