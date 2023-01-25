CapStar Financial’s (CSTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CapStar Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $370.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Stories

