Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Cardinal Health worth $37,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of CAH opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

