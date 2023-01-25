CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CARG opened at $16.59 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.