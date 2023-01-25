Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSL opened at $240.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

