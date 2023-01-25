Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $43,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

